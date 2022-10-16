McCullers Shoves, Peña Calls Game as Astros Advance to ALCS

Nineteen strikeouts. Fourteen runners left on base. Jeremy Peña called game. The rookie shortstop slashed an 18th-inning home run off Penn Murfee for the first run of the contest.

On a full count, the Houston Astros took the lead. Peña continued his heroics, taking center stage and adding the first run of the entire five plus hour contest.

But much like the Seattle Mariners, the Astros couldn't get the wheels turning Saturday evening over 18 innings of play.

The Astros were feeble with runners in scoring position against rookie right-hander George Kirby. The away nine pieced together six hits through six innings, stranding seven runners, five in scoring position.

Center fielder Chas McCormick was slated two opportunities with runners in scoring position and two outs. Both outcomes left the Astros without a run, ending any chance of taking a lead.

The third instance came with José Altuve at the plate with Yuli Gurriel on second and McCormick on first. Altuve's funk continued though, going hitless four a third consecutive game while now 0-for-12 in the series.

The Astros had two more opportunities to drive in a run with Alex Bregman doubling in the eighth inning, but Kyle Tucker struck out. Another opportunity fell into their lap in the ninth inning, but Altuve struck out on three pitches.

In the 12th inning, Altuve had another opportunity to break, another opportunity to add to his legacy. But the second baseman struck out, moving himself to 0-for-6 on the afternoon. Altuve ended the day 0-for-8, 0-for-16 in the series.

Another opportunity arose in the 16th inning. The Astros had runners on first and second with Yuli Gurriel at the plate and one out. A deep flyout to Julio Rodríguez marked the second out, but it advanced Alex Bregman to third. Aledmys Díaz stepped in after and popped out.

Off the mound, Lance McCullers Jr. picked up where he left off last October. Tasting his first postseason action since Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series, McCullers dazzled.

The righty stretched through six innings on 88 pitches, yielding a pair of hits and issuing two walks on the afternoon. McCullers punched out six Mariners, allowing just runner to reach scoring position against himself.

Following McCullers, Héctor Neris continued his electric showing. The righty struck out a pair in the seventh inning, throwing nine of his 15 pitches for strikes.

Rafael Montero took the eighth against his former club, adding a scoreless frame to the bullpen's dominance. The righty yielded a two-out double to Julio Rodríguez before punching out Ty France to close the inning. Montero has tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in the series.

The Mariners tallied two runners on Ryan Pressly in the ninth inning, but the righty ended any threat striking out Carlos Santana and inducing a flyout to Adam Frazier.

And Bryan Abreu one upped Pressly. The righty punched out a pair of Mariners on 10 pitches to add another scoreless frame from the bullpen.

Abreu passed the ball to Ryne Stanek — who hadn't appeared in 10 days — for the 11th inning. Stanek retired the side with a strikeout, leaving three pitchers available in the bullpen. All three of those were starters: Hunter Brown, José Urquidy and Luis García.

The rookie was tasked for the challenge. Brown, in his second appearance of the series, punched out Mitch Haniger before surrendering a single to Santana. Frazier grounded out to Gurriel — who kickstarted a double play to force a 13th inning.

And without many options at disposal, Brown took the next inning for Houston. With two outs, the righty walked Rodríguez, probably the fastest player on either roster. The center fielder stole second base, but Brown generated a ground out to end the frame.

García took the 14th, and much like the rest of the bullpen, the right-hander dealt. Retiring the first two batters he faced, García yielded an infield single before slamming the door, freezing Santana on a low fastball.

García carried his success into the next four innings. The righty struck out six total batters, yielding just two hits.

The Astros await the outcome of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians which is currently tied, pending Saturday's contest. Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is scheduled for Wednesday.

