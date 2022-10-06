Stanek Sets Astros Reliever Record in Season Finale

Ryne Stanek was his 2022 self in his final regular-season outing of the year. The Houston Astros right-handed reliever lowered his ERA to 1.15, setting the franchise record for the lowest ERA from a reliever.

Stanek — who was signed to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million prior to the 2021 season — has proven he is a top signing under general manager James Click. Arbitration eligible for one more season, Stanek was a darkhorse all season.

On the year, the righty hurled 54.2 innings with 62 strikeouts to 31 walks. As the season progressed, Stanek was making history in another record book, too, streaking past teams this summer without allowing an earned run for nearly three months.

But before Stanek turned heads, Framber Valdez bounced back. The lefty started the season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, striking out 10 batters over five innings of work. The Phillies reached on on three separate occasions — two walks and one hit.

Two pitchers after Valdez, Phil Maton took the mound for the second time in the series, and second up in the order the next inning was his brother, Nick. Working a 2-2 count, Nick floated a single to right field, besting his brother in their first head-to-head matchup of their careers.

The Phillies found their only runs in that eighth inning, piecing two runs on a Brandon Marsh double and a Rhys Hoskins sacrifice fly. But the Astros offense was enough to edge a late rally.

Chas McCormick, on a three-hit night, doubled home Mauricio Dubón in the third inning before scoring a Yordan Álvarez single two batters later. The club's third run came in the seventh inning Christian Vázquez's solo home run — his first in an Astros uniform.

McCormick, Vázquez and Hensley all appeared off the bench for the Astros on Wednesday, totaling a perfect 5-for-5. Hensley — who pinch hit for Álvarez in the eighth inning slapped his first Major League triple on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

The Astros ended their 2022 regular season, 106-56, with the best record in the American League. Houston holds a bye from the Wild Card round, eyeing the winner of the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.

