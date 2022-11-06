Watch: Álvarez Serves Up Three-Run Home Run to Give the Astros the Lead

The Houston Astros went without a run through the first five innings, then Yordan Álvarez stepped into the box with one out and two runners on in the sixth frame. The left fielder saw four pitches from reliever José Alvarado, launching a three-run home run to give the Astros the lead.

Álvarez went dead center, scoring José Altuve and Jeremy Peña — who reached on a fielder's choice and a single. Following Peña's single, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson gave Zack Wheeler the hook, handing the ball off to his lefty reliever for the better matchup.

It didn't work in his favor. Álvarez's three-run shot put the Astros up, 3-1, following Kyle Schwarber's solo home in the top of the frame that gave the Phillies the first run of the contest.

The inning was kickstarted by Martín Maldonado taking pitch on his left elbow. Although thrown out at second base on Altuve's ground ball, the outcome of the at-bat burned a challenge for Philadelphia.

With two outs in the frame, Seranthony Domínguez entered and gave up an RBI double to Christian Vázquez — who stepped into the designated hitter role Saturday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!