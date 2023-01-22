The Houston Astros announce the 2023 Hall of Fame class during FanFest.

Former second baseman Bill Doran and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Bill Brown have been elected into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame, the organization announced Saturday.

Doran and Brown were elected by the Astros Hall of Fame committee, which consists of former Astros players, current front office staff, current media members and baseball historians.

Doran and Brown were officially announced as the Class of 2023 during the Fanfest event at Minute Maid Park.

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12, before the Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels. Each inductee will receive an Astros Hall of Fame sports coat and customized Hall of Fame plaque.

Doran was originally selected by the Astros in the sixth round of the 1979 draft and made his Major League debut in Sept. of 1982. The next season, he was the Astros' starting second baseman on Opening Day, and would appear in 154 games, hitting .271 with a team-best 86 walks. He would finish fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting that season.

During the 1980s, the switch-hitting Doran led all Astros players in runs scored, stolen bases and walks, was second in hits and third in games played. He played for the Astros from 1982-90.

Brown spent 30 seasons from 1987-2016 as the primary television voice of the Astros. In that span, he became one of the most popular and well-respected broadcasters in all of baseball.

Brown was in the booth for some of the greatest players in Astros history including CraigBiggio, Jeff Bagwell, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Nolan Ryan and Mike Scott.

