Entire Houston Astros Broadcast Team Will Return for 2023 Season
After weeks of waiting, the Houston Astros have announced that their entire broadcast team will return for the 2023 MLB season.
Geoff Blum, Todd Kalas, and Julia Morales will be returning for the television broadcast. According to a press release from the Astros, Blum and Kalas will be entering their 11th season as a color analyst and play-by-play announcer, respectively.
Morales is in her 11th season as Houston's sideline reporter.
Robert Ford and Steve Sparks are returning to the radio booth and this season marks their 11th season doing so. Spot a trend?
Finally, Francisco Romero and Alex Treviño are coming back for the Spanish radio broadcasting portion, a role they have been in since 2018.
The Astros did right by their staff and the fans in keeping these incredible talents together for the upcoming season.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!