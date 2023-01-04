The Houston Astros have announced their entire broadcast team will return for the 2023 MLB season.

After weeks of waiting, the Houston Astros have announced that their entire broadcast team will return for the 2023 MLB season.

Geoff Blum, Todd Kalas, and Julia Morales will be returning for the television broadcast. According to a press release from the Astros, Blum and Kalas will be entering their 11th season as a color analyst and play-by-play announcer, respectively.

Morales is in her 11th season as Houston's sideline reporter.

Robert Ford and Steve Sparks are returning to the radio booth and this season marks their 11th season doing so. Spot a trend?

Finally, Francisco Romero and Alex Treviño are coming back for the Spanish radio broadcasting portion, a role they have been in since 2018.

The Astros did right by their staff and the fans in keeping these incredible talents together for the upcoming season.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!