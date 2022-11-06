First-Time Champions Headline Astros' Second World Series Crown

The Houston Astros did it. The club that faced the most backlash of any club in the last decade secured a championship untainted in the eyes of many. No matter the opposition's opinion, the Astros were crowned champions for the second time in their Golden Era.

With five players — José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Lance McCullers Jr. and Justin Verlander — still rostered from the 2017 team, a handful of veteran players secured their first World Series rings Saturday.

Manager Dusty Baker took a job not many wanted. Returning to the dugout after being relieved of his duties in 2017 by the Washington Nationals, the 73-year-old finally checked off a managerial World Series title after managing 25 season between five franchises.

Baker is now a two-time champion, winning the 1981 World Series as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The manager is off contract for the 2023 season, and when owner Jim Crane was asked on the status of Baker and general manager James Click, he said, "I'll visit on that Monday," according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

But most incredible for the Astros, was the performance by Jeremy Peña. The shortstop won't win Rookie of the Year. He won't be Carlos Correa. But he surely excelled in lieu of the franchise icon, proving he can be just as productive at the premier position.

Peña was awarded the Gold Glove for shortstop, the American League Championship Series MVP and the World Series MVP in the last two weeks. No other position player in Major League Baseball history has ever accomplished that in his entire career. Peña did it one season, his first in the Big Leagues.

He became the third rookie to take home World Series MVP. The righty is the only rookie to record a hit in six straight World Series games.

On the opposite end, first-time World Series champions Trey Mancini, Michael Brantley and Jason Castro have waited a long time. Brantley — a member of the 2016 Cleveland Indians team — didn't take an at-bat after June, but has been pivotal to the Astros' success since 2019.

Castro, a longtime Houston catcher, made his return to Minute Maid Park last winter. Rejoining the franchise that started his career, he also missed the second-half of the year with a season-ending injury, and if he calls it quits this offseason, there was no better way for his last at-bat to go.

Against the New York Mets on June 29, the lefty powered a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning off Drew Smith. And for Mancini, he was granted a start at first base Saturday with Yuli Gurriel hitting the shelf. In what could have been his final game with the Astros, he slashed his first-ever postseason hit.

In the bullpen, relievers Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, Héctor Neris, Phil Maton and Rafael Montero won their first World Series. Neris — who was with the Philadelphia Phillies organization since 2010 — was crowned a champion against his former club.

Numerous others will be graced with rings, too, including rookie position players David Hensley, Yainer Diaz and Korey Lee, along with Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubón.

The depth of the system and acquisitions made by Click, following Jeff Luhnow's dismissal, have shown how deep Houston can run. With only five remaining players from 2017 on the 2022 squad, the Golden Era is fueled more by development than zeroes on a check.

Only one Major League player was traded away by the Astros during the 2022 season: José Siri. Scoring the Tampa Bay Rays' lone run in this year's postseason, Siri was supportive of his former teammates ever since his club's elimination.

