FOCO Launches Astros World Series Merchandise

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday evening.

As such, FOCO is all over as they have just launched their new line of merchandise that includes everything from trophies, to bobbleheads, and even Christmas ornaments.

Here is how to order and check out the collections exclusively from FOCO!

The first part of the collection is their bobbleheads. They feature a number of players to include second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, while also featuring the beloved mascot Orbit.

They will retail for $55 a piece.

Next up is the "Big Head" bobble which features Orbit with the Commissioner's Trophy. He is larger in size and features. . . you guessed it! A larger head. Only 422 of these will be available and retail for $65.

Next up are the Commissioner's Trophies themselves. They come in a 12-inch replica, five-inch paperweight, and four-inch Christmas tree ornaments variant. They retail at $120, $35, and $27, respectively.

Finally, an assortment of plushes, t-shirts, and ornaments that will retail from between $20 and $70.

There is something for everyone so don't miss out!

