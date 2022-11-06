FOCO Launches Astros World Series Merchandise

Skip to main content

FOCO Launches Houston Astros World Series Merchandise

FOCO USA has just launched their new line of Houston Astros World Series champions merchandise.

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday evening. 

As such, FOCO is all over as they have just launched their new line of merchandise that includes everything from trophies, to bobbleheads, and even Christmas ornaments.

Here is how to order and check out the collections exclusively from FOCO!

The first part of the collection is their bobbleheads. They feature a number of players to include second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, while also featuring the beloved mascot Orbit.

They will retail for $55 a piece.

Houston Astros WS Bobbleheads

Next up is the "Big Head" bobble which features Orbit with the Commissioner's Trophy. He is larger in size and features. . . you guessed it! A larger head. Only 422 of these will be available and retail for $65.

WS-22-Square-Social-HA-Bighead
Scroll to continue

Read More

Next up are the Commissioner's Trophies themselves. They come in a 12-inch replica, five-inch paperweight, and four-inch Christmas tree ornaments variant. They retail at $120, $35, and $27, respectively.

Houston Astros WS Trophies

Finally, an assortment of plushes, t-shirts, and ornaments that will retail from between $20 and $70.

WS-22-Square-Social-HA-Group-3

Here is how to order and check out the collections exclusively from FOCO!

There is something for everyone so don't miss out!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

Houston Astros Trophies-Bobbles
News

FOCO Launches Astros World Series Merchandise

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19371032
Game Day

Astros Win the World Series After Defeating the Phillies in Game 6

By Kade Kistner and Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19370956
Game Day

Watch: Álvarez Serves Up Three-Run Home Run to Give the Astros the Lead

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19352593
News

Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19354422
Opinions

Bryan Abreu: From Taxi Squad to High-Leverage Weapon

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19354534
Game Day

Astros First Baseman Yuli Gurriel Out for Rest of World Series, Add Lee

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19326631
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs Phillies World Series Game 6: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_17069965
News

Mattress Mack To Throw Out First Pitch For Astros Before Game 6

By Kenny Van Doren