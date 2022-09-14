FOCO Launches Two New Space-Themed Houston Astros Bobbleheads

Get ready to add two more Houston Astros bobbleheads to your collection thanks to FOCO USA releasing two new collections to round out the month of September.

While both are space-themed to play into the "Space City" idea, the first one features Astros pitcher Lance McCuller's Jr. standing atop a cosmic base dressed in an astronaut suit with his three dogs.

All three dogs are depicted wearing astronaut helmets and are featured with McCullers Jr. to show the love he has for his pets and all animals.

The bobble will stand at eight inches tall, retail for $100 and will be numbered out of 360 increasing its collectability.

It can be exclusively purchased here from FOCO USA and Inside the Phillies!

The second collectible is actually a scene bobble which features rookie Jeremy Peña, Jose Altuve and mascot Orbit. All three are in action poses and are featured on a spinning base. All three are clad in their City Connect uniforms, a fan and player favorite.

For this one, only 322 are available and each one purchased will be individually numbered. It will stand five inches tall and retail for $120.

All FOCO bobbleheads are handcrafted and are of the highest quality. Each one is highly collectible and any Astros, baseball or bobblehead fan will want to add one or both of these to their collection.

Both will sell out quickly so make sure to get yours now!

