Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa remains in limbo regarding the status of his megadeal with the New York Mets.

Carlos Correa, the former shortstop for the Houston Astros, is currently in limbo regarding the status of his megadeal with the New York Mets. Correa is now undergoing questions about his physical with a second team after his first deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through.

Both the Mets and Giants reportedly have issues with Correa's surgically repaired right leg after an injury sustained in 2014. However, the New York Post's Jon Heyman is reporting that the Mets and Correa are trying to "work through it" so a deal is still possible.

That being said, the former Astros superstar is having trouble in finding a new home after two teams have taken up issue with the same medical findings. If the deal with New York falls through, as it did with San Francisco, then Correa will find himself in a tricky situation.

Perhaps the shortstop will have to settle for a deal that features less years and a higher AAV, much like his three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins he signed last winter.

It sure has been a rollercoaster of a ride for Correa since his departure from Houston.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!