Former Astros Shortstop Correa Opts Out of Contract With Twins

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has just opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract that he signed last season with the Minnesota Twins. The deal had two opt outs, one after each of the first two seasons.

Correa was always expected to opt out of the deal this offseason as he looks to pursue the long-term deal than he was able to find last winter.

But don't expect a reunion with the former Astro, as Jeremy Peña put a stranglehold on the position and made it his during his rookie season.

Not only was Peña one of the first two rookie shortstops to ever play in the World Series (the Phillies Bryson Stott was the other), but he was the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP.

Oh, and he added a Gold Glove to his trophy case as well.

Correa will command big dollars in free agency, but it won't be with Houston.

