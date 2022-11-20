Houston Astros Among Suitors for Judge According to New Odds
The Houston Astros are now among those who have an outside chance of acquiring the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge.
According to OddsChecker, the Astros have +1800 odds to land the services of the slugger who just launched 62 home runs last season. That 5.2-percent chance lands them 12th on the list of potential suitors just ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.
On both the surface level and after a deeper look, the fit does not make sense. Houston already employs two big corner outfield bats in Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez, both of whom received MVP votes this past season.
Additionally, owner Jim Crane is not one to excessively spend on a player, especially one that is looking for the type of contract Judge will demand. Besides, their ace Justin Verlander is now a free agent and is reportedly looking for Max Scherzer-like money.
Their rotation, despite having incredible depth, will likely be the focus of the offseason depending on the decisions surrounding Verlander. Likewise, the first base position needs attending to before thoughts about adding another mega star to the lineup can be had.
All in all, the fit just doesn't make sense, so color us cynical about any potential chances of the Astros landing Aaron Judge this winter.
