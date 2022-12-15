Report: Astros Broadcasters Kalas, Blum Unsigned for the 2023 Season

The Houston Astros have yet to sign AT&T SportsNet Southwest broadcasters Todd Kalas and Geoff Blum for the 2023 season, per Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal.

The duo started together in 2017, when Kalas joined Blum as the play-by-play broadcaster. Blum last played in Major League Baseball in 2012, but he was quick to the broadcast booth, joining the Astros crew in 2013 as a color analyst.

Kalas broadcasted for three Major League teams — the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays — before landing in Houston as the Astros' play-by-play announcer.

Around the Farm

The Astros signed international free agent Cristopfer Gonzales to a minor league contract. He’s the brother of Astros shortstop prospect Cristian Gonzalez, who is currently with High-A Asheville.

The Astros lost catcher Jose Alvarez to the St. Louis Cardinals in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Playing first base, third base and both corner outfield positions, Alvarez's versatility was superb.

"He was very serviceable behind the plate, so he wouldn’t be overwhelmed at other levels," Tourists development coach Mike Ramazzotti said. "And had some maturity so we could put him at first base and he wasn’t overwhelmed by the game."

