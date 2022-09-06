Astros Closer Ryan Pressly Not Ready to Return from Injured List

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker told the media on Tuesday afternoon that Ryan Pressly didn't "feel right" and so he won't be returning from the injured list.

The relief pitcher was originally supposed to come off the injured list on Tuesday and forgo a rehab assignment.

Pressly will continue with a throwing program however, so his return doesn't seem too far off. It just won't come on Tuesday evening.

The right-hander has been good for the Astros during the 2022 MLB season when he has been healthy. In 37.2 innings pitched Pressly has accumulated a 3.11 ERA with a an impressive 0.929 WHIP.

His performance this season has still been better than his career average, which has improved since joining Houston in 2018. His presence would be a welcome reinforcement to the Astros bullpen as the team prepares for the final stretch of the season.

The veteran presence and leadership Pressly can provide is almost as valuable as the innings he will be asked to pitch.

