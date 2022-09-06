Astros Closer Ryan Pressly Not Ready to Return from Injured List

Houston Astros Closer Pressly Not Ready to Return from Injured List
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker told the media on Tuesday afternoon that Ryan Pressly didn't "feel right" and so he won't be returning from the injured list.
The relief pitcher was originally supposed to come off the injured list on Tuesday and forgo a rehab assignment.
Pressly will continue with a throwing program however, so his return doesn't seem too far off. It just won't come on Tuesday evening.
The right-hander has been good for the Astros during the 2022 MLB season when he has been healthy. In 37.2 innings pitched Pressly has accumulated a 3.11 ERA with a an impressive 0.929 WHIP.
Read More
His performance this season has still been better than his career average, which has improved since joining Houston in 2018. His presence would be a welcome reinforcement to the Astros bullpen as the team prepares for the final stretch of the season.
The veteran presence and leadership Pressly can provide is almost as valuable as the innings he will be asked to pitch.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!