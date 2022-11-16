Astros' Baker Finishes Fourth in AL Manager of the Year Voting

Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Baker Finishes Fourth in American League Manager of the Year Voting

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker received three first-place votes for American League Manager of the Year.

In just his third season as the Houston Astros manager, Dusty Baker was crowned a champion. But even after posting the best record in the American League and winning back-to-back American League West titles, his accomplishments weren't on the same level to voters as other skippers around the AL.

Baker had arguably the best rotation and the best bullpen at disposal. While his starting nine varied as the season carried, the front office retooled his bench for October play.

But for his regular-season efforts, he finished fourth in AL Manager of the Year voting, BBWAA announced Tuesday. Baker received three first-place votes, three second-place votes and seven third-place votes for a total of 31 points.

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians was named the AL Manager of the Year after taking home 17 first-place votes and nine second-place votes. It marked the third time in his managerial career he earned the award.

