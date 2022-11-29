Report: Astros Interested in Catcher Alfaro

The Houston Astros currently roster three catchers: Martín Maldonado, Korey Lee and Yainer Díaz. With a certified starter in Maldonado, the Astros addressed a backup in Christian Vázquez at the trade deadline, following the loss of Jason Castro to a knee injury.

Neither Castro nor Vázquez appear likely to return to Houston, and although the club could turn to the future in either Lee or Díaz behind Maldonado in 2023, the Astros could also lean on a veteran and forgo worries over backup catcher duties.

Houston is interested in free-agent catcher Jorge Alfaro, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reported Monday. Alfaro — who played 82 games for the San Diego Padres in 2022 — is a seven-year veteran of the Philadelphia Phililes and Miami Marlins, too.

The righty slashed .246/.285/.383 with a 94 OPS+ this season, clubbing seven home runs and 14 doubles with San Diego. The 29-year-old back stop elected free agency on Nov. 18 and joined the Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Winter League the next week.

Alfaro hit the injured list in August with right knee inflammation that kept him from play for less than two weeks. Behind the dish, he ranks in the 96th percentile in pop time to second base and in the 32nd percentile in framing.

With Willson Contreras also among Houston's options, Alfaro sits as a low-cost option behind Maldonado. The future rests in Lee and Díaz, and if the Astros look for short-term options with Maldonado on his final year, one or two seasons of Alfaro may be on the table.

