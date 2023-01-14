The Houston Astros and superstar Kyle Tucker are millions apart in arbitration filing, potentially prompting a hearing in February.

The arbitration process in baseball is one of the more unique aspects of the game. However, it can create some tension between the franchise and the players when they don't quite see eye-to-eye on worth vs. production.

Such is the case with the Houston Astros and right fielder Kyle Tucker. In fact, multiple reports suggest that the gap between the two parties is the largest gap between two sides that will likely head to an arbitration hearing in February.

Tucker's camp was seeking $7.5 million while the Astros were offering $5 million. A difference of 50%. That is significant.

Now two options remain. As mentioned above, the two sides can attend an arbitration hearing where a neutral arbiter will make the decision on Tucker's salary for 2023. Or, since salary numbers were exchanged, either side could decide to just the other's offer at any time.

Coming to an agreement is important to help both sides move on a put full focus on the spring and the upcoming MLB season. But when the difference is as large as it is, it may be tough to come to an amicable agreement without neutral outside perspective.

Tucker finished third amongst all qualified right fielders in fWAR last season with 4.7. He finished just behind Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts.

