Astros Set for Rematch with Yankees in ALCS

After two postponements threw their American League Division Series for a loop, the New York Yankees were able to escape the five-game set with the Cleveland Guardians, advancing to their third American League Championship Series in six years.

The Houston Astros were the Yankees' opponent in both those series, downing the Bronx Bombers each time. But the stage is set differently in 2022. The two clubs' meetings throughout the season have made the matchup highly anticipated.

The two teams met six times during the regular season. Houston ended their final meeting with its fourth win in a doubleheader July 21 while New York did not lead until the contest was over in both of its win as Aaron Judge walked off the Astros twice.

New York is expected to start right-hander Jameson Taillon — who was going to start Game 5 on Monday if it wasn't postponed — against Justin Verlander in Game 1. Taillon appeared in relief against the Guardians in Game 2, allowing two runs to cross on three hits without recording an out. The righty was credited with the loss.

The two weather postponements backed up the Yankees' final ALDS game such that they won’t have a day off before the ALCS starts. The Astros enter on three days rest against a Yankees team that hasn't taken a traditional off day in a series since last Wednesday between Games 1 and 2.

