Report: Stanek, Valdez and Vázquez Eyeing Play in World Baseball Classic

The Houston Astros currently have two reported players committed to their respective countries for the World Baseball Classic. Those two being José Altuve for Team Venezuela and Kyle Tucker for Team USA.

With the tournament opening March 8, more players are eager to play for their home countries. Reliever Ryne Stanek reached out to Team USA about his want to man a bullpen seat this spring, per Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston.

Stanek has pitched his best baseball in his second season with the Astros. The righty holds a 1.25 ERA through 43 1/3 innings this season, striking out 48 batters to his 27 walks out of the bullpen.

Berman also reported Sunday catcher Christian Vázquez would feel honored to play in the World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico, "if they need him." Vázquez and Martín Maldonado are among options at the catching position for Puerto Rico.

Since his acquisition, Vázquez has played in 15 games for the Astros. The 32-year-old has yet to slash an extra-base hit with 13 singles in 39 at-bats while also walking twice to his six strikeouts. Behind the plate, Vazquez has thrown out an American League-leading 16 batters, three being for Houston.

Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez reached out to Team Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz about joining the squad, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported Sunday.

Valdez is pitching his way into Cy Young votes, leading Major League Baseball in quality starts with 22. The lefty also trails Gerrit Cole for the most innings in the American League by 1 2/3 with his next appearance coming Tuesday in Arlington.

Of the three, Valdez has displayed the strongest performances to represent his home country. In midst of a career-best season, the 28-year-old would better a juggernaut that Team Dominican Republic is piecing together.

