It appears a congratulations are in order this holiday season as Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker has just entered into an engagement with longtime girlfriend Samantha Scott.

Just weeks after winning the World Series, the right fielder proposed to his girlfriend on Friday evening, just days before Christmas. Scott said yes and posted the proposal on her Instagram account.

Tucker and Scott went to high school together in Tampa, Fl. and graduated in 2015. The two then began dating in 2017 after Tucker was drafted and in Houston's farm system. Scott was at Florida State University at the time.

After dating for over five years, one World Series championship, and numerous other memories, the two are finally engaged to be married.

Plenty to celebrate this holiday season for the Astros star indeed.

