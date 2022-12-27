The United States has granted a license to allow Houston Astros stars Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu the ability to compete for Team Cuba in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

It comes at a tricky time in relations for the United States and Cuba. Historically speaking, if Cuban-born players want to play professionally in the U.S. then they have had to defect and become citizens of the United States.

This means that they no longer can represent their country on the international stage without express permission from the U.S. government. Cuba has produced numerous talented players that are thriving in the MLB, but they number that can actually compete for the national team has dwindled.

This license that has been issued will allow not just for Houston stars Álvarez and Abreu to compete, but also includes Randy Arozarena, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert.

The Cuban Baseball Federation announced the move in a recent press release.

