Houston Astros Stars Granted Permission to Compete For Team Cuba in WBC
Two Houston Astros stars were just granted a license by the United States to compete for Team Cuba in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu were among the five players granted permission to compete in the WBC if they choose to accept an invitation.
It comes at a tricky time in relations for the United States and Cuba. Historically speaking, if Cuban-born players want to play professionally in the U.S. then they have had to defect and become citizens of the United States.
This means that they no longer can represent their country on the international stage without express permission from the U.S. government. Cuba has produced numerous talented players that are thriving in the MLB, but they number that can actually compete for the national team has dwindled.
This license that has been issued will allow not just for Houston stars Álvarez and Abreu to compete, but also includes Randy Arozarena, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert.
The Cuban Baseball Federation announced the move in a recent press release.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!