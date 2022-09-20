How the West Was Won: Breaking Down the Astros Conquest

This year was no different. For the last six years, the Houston Astros have ran away with the American League West title, excluding an abbreviated 2020 season of which Oakland A's took advantage.

And with a goal to win the World Series, the Astros could make history with a sixth American League Championship Series in six-straight seasons. The 1971-75 Oakland A's are the only other club to reach five-straight, the same as the current Astros.

Monday's rout of the Tampa Bay Rays clinched the AL West, a day after wrapping up their final contest again an in-division foe. Houston went 51-25 in the division, winning each season series: 12-7 against the A's, 14-5 against the Texas Rangers, 13-6 against the Los Angeles Angels and 12-7 against the Seattle Mariners.

2022 Houston Astros After Clinching the American League West Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros are now 97-51 and hold a first-round bye in the updated postseason format with two Wild Card Series. Additions of Christian Vázquez, Trey Mancini and Will Smith at the trade deadline contributed to late-season success, but one can't bring out big acquisitions without mentioning the re-signing of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in the offseason.

The current club has pulled together success through injuries of left fielder Michael Brantley and backup catcher Jason Castro. Even without those pieces, the Astros on-pace for a franchise-best record that would eclipse 107 wins.

Since 2017, the Astros have the best record (531-324) among American League teams, winning the most postseason games (42) in the most opportunities (73). The record defines their American League dominance, but Houston lays claim to only one World Series trophy in the same time frame.

Manager Dusty Baker, who is on his final year under contract, is still looking for his first World Series ring as a skipper. The managerial position is up for grabs this offseason, but with Baker entering his 12th postseason at the helm, the future Hall of Famer could go out on top.

