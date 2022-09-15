Brown Named Houston Astros Minor Leaguer of the Year

Hunter Brown, who just made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros on Sept. 5, was named by Baseball America as the Minor League Player of the Year for the Astros system.

Brown was the only top-100 prospect for Houston on any list after multiple promotions and trades saw their farm system's upper tier dwindle. That list seems to grow even shorter as Brown has proven he can stick at the Major League level, pitching 12.0 innings combined in his last two starts while allowing just two earned runs.

The honors come as Brown tossed 106.0 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season to the tune of a 2.55 ERA, with a 1.085 WHIP and 134 strikeouts.

What Baseball America, and nearly every other onlooker has noticed, is that Brown's improvement in his command, reducing walks, and increasing his strikeouts has led to his success not just in the minors, but now at the MLB level.

Brown being named the minor leaguer of the year was a slam dunk decision.

