Houston Astros new first baseman José Abreu had just one mission in mind when signing with the franchise and that's to win another World Series.

The Houston Astros did not sit idly by this winter even after a World Series championship. There was no hangover associated with overcoming the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, instead, the Astros front office kept their foot on the gas.

One of the most significant acquisitions they made this offseason was the signing of first baseman José Abreu. During the Astros' FanFest on Saturday, the new first baseman had some inspiring words on why he joined the club.

“World champions."

“As an outsider, I’m a new part of this family, and we have a lot of talent,” Abreu said.

Abreu knows his role with this team. He is here to hit just like he has his entire career. It's why Houston pursued the first baseman so feverishly. Of course, when you have the type of roster the Astros have created, it doesn't take much of a sales pitch.

“They spoke to me a little about my offense and how it would help the organization,” Abreu said. “They told me to continue to be the same person, the same person I was the last nine years in the Majors.”

“I can’t predict the future,” he said. “I can’t say that I’m going to put up certain numbers, but I’m very excited to be here and just be excited to support the team. Again, very grateful for all the guys giving me the opportunity to be here."

