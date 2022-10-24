Urquidy's Absence Exemplifies Depth In Astros Pitching Staff

If it weren't for an 18-inning marathon against the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Luis García and José Urquidy would have both gone pitch-less in the first round of the postseason.

The Houston Astros' success from the top of the rotation has led manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Josh Miller from burning their long-relief options. And after a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees, García and Urquidy remained unused.

García was named the player of the game in the series clincher, and rightfully so after throwing five innings out of the bullpen to solidify a win with Jeremy Peña slapping a go-ahead home run.

But for the success and depth of the team, neither pitcher would be removed from the roster for the World Series. Starting pitcher depth was lacked last season, and although Urquidy hasn't pitched in a game since Oct. 3, his postseason experience, and arm, is needed.

Urquidy's last outing, oddly enough, came against the Philadelphia Phillies. The righty worked out of the bullpen for the first time during the regular season and allowed a pair of home runs in two innings of work.

It wasn't ideal, but it neither does it define the turnaround season Urquidy pieced together over the summer. His last start came Sept. 23 in Baltimore, in which he yielded one run over 5.1 innings pitched.

And as general manager James Click constructs his second World Series roster, there may be limited change. For Urquidy though, he'll await his turn and presumably throw bullpens ahead of Game 1 on Friday, offering long relief in case of emergency. And if the Astros don't need to turn Urquidy, it likely hints at a successful series.

