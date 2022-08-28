Verlander Exits Houston Astros Game Early with Calf Discomfort

Houston Astros starter and Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander exited the Houston Astros game against the Baltimore Orioles early with right calf discomfort according to the team.

Of course, the Astros are notoriously quiet when it comes to injuries and full disclosure. The "discomfort" could mean just that, or it could mean something far more serious. Only time will tell as more details emerge.

Verlander has had an incredible season pitching 152.0 innings, including Sunday's start, with a 1.84 ERA. He is the presumptive front runner for the American Cy Young award and is the ace of one of the most potent pitching staffs in the league.

Despite his early exit, fans can take some comfort knowing it wasn't his arm that led to an early exit. It is understandable to worry about Verlander's arm as he is in the midst of a return from Tommy John surgery.

Stick with Inside the Astros as we update you with more information as it becomes available.

