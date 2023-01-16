Former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch shares his thoughts on the sign stealing scandal that rocked the franchise.

The Houston Astros franchise was accused of one of the largest cheating scandals in North American sports history for their sign stealing "scheme" that took place during the 2017 MLB season.

They won the World Series that same season, which only perpetuated the idea that they had truly cheated in order to win. Nevermind the fact that they boasted one of the most talented rosters in baseball.

One person who faced some of the toughest consequences was manager A.J. Hinch who was suspended for the entirety of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 MLB season.

Now, Hinch just hopped on with the New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman's program "The Show" just days ago to talk about the 2017 incident.

"It was wrong, and it continues to be wrong, and we'll always have this question around 2017," Hinch said. "I also think you can say these guys are really good players. It's a really good system there. It was built brilliantly.

"The additions after the fact have been really good. There's been a long run of success, of winning in that organization and rightfully so with the talent that is in that organization, on the field, off the field, all around that club."

Was it wrong? Yes.

Was it still a very talented team that could have won the World Series anyways? Also yes.

Now Houston has added another title to their name after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games this past MLB season.

It's time to move.

