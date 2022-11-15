Report: Rizzo is Astros' Top Free Agent Target

The Houston Astros will look to be big players in free agency, especially once the dust settles from roster protection measures that are due on Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST ahead of the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 7.

One position that needs filling for the Astros is first base. Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini are both free agents. While Gurriel is a fan favorite, his age and decline in production could put his return on the back burner in lieu of other options.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Houston is prioritizing former Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo is 33 years old, slashed .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs in 2022, and plays Gold Glove defense at first base. He brings four Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove to the equation and he has proven he can still mash the ball.

At his age and production, a three to four-year contract for $20 million AAV sounds plausible. This is more than doable for the oft-financially conscious Astros.

Rizzo would be joining a ready-made World Series contender while adding to an already superb defense and lineup. It makes sense for Houston to prioritize a player that profiles as Rizzo does.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!