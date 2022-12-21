Report: Former Astros Utilityman Signed by Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed former Houston Astros utilityman Niko Goodrum to a minor league deal. Goodrum will try and make the Major League roster for the Red Sox after having been released by the Astros on Sept. 3.

Goodrum appeared in just 15 games for Houston in 2022 and slashed .116/.156/.163 while striking out an astonishing 51.1-percent of the time. It was little surprise when he was released and cleared waivers.

The utilityman's best seasons came with the Detroit Tigers where he hit a respectable .247/.318/.427 over a two season stretch. Since then, he has been unable to re-discover his approach that allowed him to find success at the MLB level.

Boston is taking almost no gamble in signing him to a minor league deal. If he performs in spring training then he could help the club with depth at the Major League level.

If he shows up in the spring with the same approach and production, the Red Sox will likely cut bait.

