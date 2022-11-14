Report: Astros Have New Decision Maker in Place After Click Departure

With the unceremonious departure of Houston Astros general manager James Click, many have wondered who exactly is making the decisions in Houston during such a pivotal moment in the MLB free agency calendar.

Well, that question has been answered by MLB Network's Jon Morosi who reported Sunday evening that the Astros have tapped Bill Firkus to be the point man for the decision making regarding MLB free agents.

Firkus was just promoted to assistant general manager, following Click and Scott Powers' departure and joining Andrew Ball in the position.

However, this will only be in the interim as Houston continues its search for a permanent general manager.

The Astros have interest in several free agents and have already extended or are in discussion with extension candidates. This is not an unprecedented situation, but it certainly is odd for the team who just won a World Series to effectively be in limbo in regards to its front office's future and direction.

