Tracking the Houston Astros' Wild Day of Avoiding Arbitration With Number of Stars
The Houston Astros have eight arbitration-eligible players and Friday is the deadline to try and get deals done on a salary for the 2023 MLB season.
As of writing, six of the eight have agreed to terms for next season with Cristian Javier and Kyle Tucker the two who have yet to come to an agreement. If that remains, then both will go to a hearing in February or agree at any point before then if they exchanged salary figures.
Here are the six players who did come to terms on a salary for next season per multiple reports:
Framber Valdez - $6.8 million
José Urquidy - $3.025 million
Blake Taylor - $830k
Mauricio Dubón - $1.4 million
Ryne Stanek - $3.6 million
Phil Maton - $2.55 million
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Tucker is projected to earn $5.6 million in arbitration while Javier is projected to earn $3.3 million.
It was a busy day for the Astros front office, but they were able to come to agreements with some of their most productive players ahead of spring training.
