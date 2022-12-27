Houston Astros star shortstop Jeremy Peña was seen crushing a baseball in a friendly pickup game with his family.

The season may be over, but Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña isn't taking any breaks. . . sort of. Peña is spending part of his offseason at home in the Dominican Republic with family and was recently spotted crushing a ball in a friendly pickup game.

It appears the game was an old fashioned game of backyard baseball with family and friends. It appeared the group was having some fun!

Peña obliterated a ball and had fun rounding the "bases" as he celebrated.

The shortstop is coming off of one of the best rookie campaigns the Astros have seen in seasons. While he came up short in the American League Rookie of the Year voting, he did take home the World Series MVP award. The shortstop was also awarded the Gold Glove for his stellar defensive play at the position.

During the six game World Series, Peña slashed an absurd .400/.423/.600 with one home run. He will look to continue his torrid streak when Houston begins its 2023 MLB season on March 30 against the Chicago White Sox.

