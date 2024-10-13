Yankees Named Worst Landing Spot for Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman
After a disappointing end to their season, the Houston Astros are going to be facing some difficult decisions over the next couple of years.
The Astros have been able to sustain success over the last decade by seemingly making all the right decisions as a franchise. Between free agency and trades, Houston has hit on a lot of things.
However, with success comes hard decisions as a franchise, as a lot of their core of talent is set to hit free agency in the next couple of years.
That starts this winter with third baseman Alex Bregman becoming a free agent. Bregman will be the best player at the position in free agency, as an extension for Matt Chapman cleared the way for that to be the case.
With multiple teams having a clear need for his services at the position, the All-Star is set to receive a very lucrative contract. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about potential landing spots for Bregman this offseason and named the New York Yankees as the worst potential one.
“Can you imagine? The bad blood between the Astros and Yankees stemming from the sign-stealing scandal could make the idea of signing Bregman a non-starter. However, it's interesting to consider how he might be received by the fanbase, and the Yankees do have a clear need at third base. Assuming they let Gleyber Torres walk in free agency, Jazz Chisholm Jr. can slide back to his natural position at second base, leaving a hold at third base that should not be filled by DJ LeMahieu again.”
Considering the bad blood between the Yankees and the Astros over the last number of years, this potential move would send shockwaves through baseball. While the two teams didn’t meet in this postseason, they are both likely to be contenders once again in 2025.
For New York, third base is certainly a need, but their number one priority will be to sign Juan Soto this offseason. However, if they miss on Soto or want to really be aggressive, the slugger would be an excellent addition.
Since Houston will have players like Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez hitting free agency after the 2025 season, it will be interesting to see how they handle and prioritize bringing back Bregman.
One thing is for certain, the organization must do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t go to the Yankees, as that could be a crippling blow.