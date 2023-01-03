Here are three of the boldest predictions for the Houston Astros in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

It has been a euphoric offseason for the Houston Astros.

That happens when you’ve been celebrating the second World Series championship since 2017.

With the bulk of the roster intact, the Astros are primed to repeat the feat in ’23. In this new year, anything can happen. Repeat champions are rare. But the Astros sure have a terrific shot.

Here are three bold predictions for the Astros this season:

1. José Altuve will finish in the top five for the American League Most Valuable Player Award in his 13th season.

Even in his 12th season, Altuve proved to be durable as he played in 141 games, hit .300 and produced 28 home runs and 57 RBI. Despite a maddening postseason slump, which included a 3-for-16 skid in the American League Championship Series, Altuve still managed to come up with big hits when the Astros needed them most.

Altuve’s skills have hardly eroded. It’s actually the opposite – he’s getting better as he ages. Don’t discount Altuve’s leadership skills. He’s got the whole package.

With talent surrounding him at every position, there’s no pressure to produce more. Look for one of the best seasons of his stellar career.

2 – Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier each can win 15-to-20 games this season.

With Justin Verlander leaving in free agency and signing with the New York Mets, there will be more opportunities for Valdez and Javier. Valdez went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA last season, so stating he’ll win between 15 and 20 games is not much of a reach. Maintaining consistency from year to year is a challenge, especially for a young pitcher.

Javier finished 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA and kickstarted a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Getting that type of performance from a No. 4 starter was remarkable. Seeing Javier’s win total move from 11 to 20 would not be shocking. He’s got the whole package of pitches.

3. Ryan Pressly will record at least 45 saves.

Ryan Pressly wasn’t your average closer. He didn’t throw 100 miles-per-hour. He changed speeds, hit his spots and was incredibly effective. When manager Dusty Baker handed the ball to Pressly, the game was virtually over.

Pressly recorded 33 saves and probably would have had more if not for a solid and reliable bullpen from top to bottom. He had 12 saves in ’20 and 26 in ’21.

This season, Pressly is capable of 45-to-50 saves. That’s the trajectory for this budding All-Star. Of course, it depends on how the Astros fare. If they struggle early in the season, there won’t be as many save opportunities. The Astros should be vying for 95-to-100 wins and Pressly may not have to complete an entire inning to pick up some saves.

