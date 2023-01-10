The Houston Astros have a rotation spot that needs filling. According to rumors, they could be interested in Trevor Bauer. But would they actually entertain the idea of adding him?

Since the Los Angeles Dodgers released starting pitcher Trevor Bauer just days ago, rumors have been swirling as to what team, if any, Bauer could end up on this season.

Following the commuting of his 324 game suspension, Bauer was eligible to begin playing. However, following the accusations of sexual assault and domestic violence, the Dodgers wanted nothing to do with him.

While he wasn't charged criminally, MLB's league office conducted an independent investigation of its own. That investigation led to the longest suspension ever doled out under the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Clearly they found something that warranted such a punishment.

Now, Bauer is cleared to play. However, a team would have to take on the baggage and inevitable PR mess that would come with adding Bauer to the roster. None of that even mentions the fact that he has not been well received in his career due to his firebrand actions and bombastically provocative YouTube channel.

Adding Bauer would be a nightmare scenario for any team. And yet, rumors have arisen that have linked Bauer to the Houston Astros. Perhaps because the Astros are committed to winning and they have a current open spot in their rotation.

Houston also isn't afraid to add players they feel can help them win, despite accusations and charges of domestic violence. One only needs to look towards the 2018 trade for the then-suspended Roberto Osuna who was serving a 75-game suspension of his own for violations of the domestic violence policy.

Say the Astros do add Bauer, and he performs to his 2020 MLB season levels of production in which he pitched to the tune of a 1.73 ERA and a Cy Young award, would fans start to forget about his transgressions?

Winning cures all they say. Would fans stop coming to the ballpark? Would they stop buying merchandise?

Houston would at least continue to be a favorite to win the 2023 World Series.

But by adding Bauer you immediately show your hand on what you stand for as a franchise.

In Texas, Bauer would be as welcome as a tornado on a trail drive.

Houston shouldn't even entertain the idea.

