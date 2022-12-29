Houston Astros superstar José Altuve had a horrific slump during the 2023 MLB postseason, but he still remains the franchise's biggest star.

José Altuve was one of the most important pieces to the Houston Astros’ World Series title team in 2017.

He was also a major reason why the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last season for a second championship.

The ’17 version of Altuve was probably more consistent and more dangerous.

Even a flawed version in ’22 was good enough to place him fifth in American League Most Valuable Player voting.

The 32-year-old Altuve struck out 14 times in 13 playoff games, but he also came up with some clutch hits.

During the regular season, Altuve hit .300 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI. He also stole 18 bases in 19 tries.

Forget the postseason slump which included an 0-for-25 skid and a 3-for-16 stretch in the ALCS.

So what?

“It’s obviously been hard, personally, because you want to get out there and play good for your team. But it’s been a lot easier because we’ve been winning,” Altuve told reporters during the postseason. “You want to get a hit, but if you don’t and you win, the job is done. And that’s what I play for: to win. But yeah, I’ve been working really hard, and now that I got a hit today, I feel like I can do better and better.”

There’s not one team in all of Major League Baseball that wouldn’t want Altuve on their roster.

After a few months off, look for Altuve to come back rested and ready and primed to help the Astros win back-to-back championships.

Unlike some other teams, Altuve doesn’t have to produce every single night. Not with the likes of Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña and Alex Bregman, among others, to back him up.

That has to be comforting.

What’s also comforting is this: Altuve’s work ethic is among the best in MLB. Even with two titles, you can bet he’s home working out and doing everything he can to put the Astros in position to win again.

“In my case, I prepared every day to go out there during the regular season, but I feel like in the postseason you have a little bit more adrenaline,” Altuve said during the playoffs. “It’s not like you care more, but there’s no tomorrow. You better win. You play to win. I like to play in those kinds of games.”

Definitely the words of a winner.

