Former Astros Shortstop Correa Returns to Houston for First Time Since Departure

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will be making his return to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday evening as his Minnesota Twins take on the Astros.

It's always an odd thing when a former face-of-the-franchise returns back to the place they made such a mark. Questions like "how will he be received?" and "will he ever return?" always surface; it's natural.

Those questions are only amplified with Correa as he is able to opt out of his three-year, $105.3 million contract this offseason. Speculation is abound that he could leave the Twins and pursue a longer term contract elsewhere, something he tried to obtain last year, but was unsuccessful.

That only fosters rumors about his potential return to the Astros, something he no doubt will face during his trip back to Minute Maid Park.

However, Correa has attempted to put those rumors to rest, for now.

That type of response could just be following party lines as his ball club is pushing for a postseason berth. No need to rock the boat now.

Correa is slashing .269/.352/.431 this season with 14 home runs, just slightly off of his career average. It is unlikely the Astros would entertain bringing him back at the price tag he will be asking for. Doubly so as rookie Jeremy Peña has performed admirably at the shortstop position, despite the usual ups and downs of development at the Major League level.

Even with all the fanfare of Correa's return for the three game series this week, the speculation, or even hope, that he could return to the Astros during the upcoming offseason is just wishful thinking.

