Houston Astros relief pitcher Héctor Neris played an important role for the franchise in their World Series title. He is looking to build off of that success heading into the 2023 MLB season.

The Houston Astros won the World Series for a plethora of reasons.

Having arguably the deepest bullpen in all of Major League Baseball was at the top of the list.

The bullpen was strong from top to bottom.

There was no weakness.

One of the unsung heroes was Héctor Neris, who played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2014-21.

Neris was oft-criticized despite compiling a respectable 27-33 record with a 3.42 ERA and 87 saves with the Phillies.

When the Phillies opted not to retain Neris, he was immediately picked up by the Astros.

In 65 1/3 innings, Neris went 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and helped solidify an already dominant bullpen.

In the playoffs, Neris went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in eight appearances. He was a major contributor to the championship team.

Some of the Phillies’ teams were terrible so it was difficult to fully track Neris’ progress.

“It’s a great experience for myself, great history,” Neris said during the World Series. “I spent a lot of time with that team, they made me what I am right now. This is a team I grew up in and made the big leagues with. This is a team that gave me the opportunity to be there. I say good for them and god bless everyone there.”

The veteran right-hander features one of the nastiest split-finger fastballs in MLB. Playing on such an ultra-talented team helps even more because the pressure to perform is lifted.

Neris had some control issues with the Phillies.

While it hasn’t been perfect at all times with the Astros, Neris has been throwing his splitter for strikes at a higher rate.

That makes him more dangerous moving forward.

“I came to this team preparing my arm, preparing my body and looking (at a) long season, looking at the playoffs, World Series, and I was working hard in the offseason with that mentality,” Neris told reporters shortly before the playoffs began. “Because I have a couple years in the big leagues and never had this opportunity, especially this year I have it and I'm trying to enjoy it and trying to be part of that.”

Neris certainly enjoyed the process. With that experience, he’s sure to become an even better all-around pitcher in 2023.

