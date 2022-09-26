Will the Astros Bring Back Justin Verlander for 2023 Season?

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is having one of the best seasons of his career. He might just win another Cy Young Award this year, it would be his third. By all accounts Verlander is at his peak, at times he's unstoppable. The Astros are lucky to have him.

So, when he becomes a free agent after this season, Houston has to bring him back, right?

Well, there are just a few issues. To start, Verlander after this season will no longer be a perfect fit for the Astros. Two factors are at play in this line of thinking, the first is money, the second is age. In that order.

Verlander is currently making $25 million, the second highest on the team only behind Jose Altuve's $29 million. Despite having the eighth-highest payroll in the MLB, it's not a place the Astros feel comfortable being if they can help it.

This is why Verlander's likely asking price of a one-year deal worth north of $40+ million presumably doesn't fit with their budget. Couple that with the fact that they have multiple starters waiting in the wings, and the fit budget-wise just isn't there.

The second issue, though less important, is that he will be 40 years old by the time the first pitch of the 2023 MLB season is thrown. Houston likely doesn't care a ton about his age as long as his stuff still plays, but his age also means he likely can't or won't sign a multi-year deal.

Again, this ties back into factor number one: finances. All in all, it seems exceedingly unlikely that Verlander makes his way back to Houston, at least in an Astros uniform anyway.

So that begs the question: who will the Astros legend sign with?

Most sportsbooks have the New York Yankees, Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Philadelphia Phillies, in that order, in play for the veteran.

All of those make sense as they, like all teams, have a need for starting pitching, but, more importantly, are all willing to open up their pocketbooks for the right player, even at $40+ million a season.

Regardless, Verlander has cemented himself in the Astros' history books already. He will now have the opportunity to add to that story this October. Regardless of whether or not he is in Houston come next season, he's going to ensure he goes out in style.

