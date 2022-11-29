Astros Free Agent Target: Andrew Benintendi

The Houston Astros are reportedly exploring another left-handed bat for their lineup, and while shopping the corner outfield market, Andrew Benintendi kills two birds with one stone.

Last season, Benintendi was traded for the second time in his career. The lefty was on several teams' radars around the trade deadline given his All-Star season with the Kansas City Royals.

Benintendi slashed .320/.387/.398 with three home runs and 14 doubles. The lefty's power dipped in his seventh Major League season. A potential cause for the regression that was present during his transition to New York, though it could have been caused by the right wrist inflammation that ended his season in September.

Compared to the 2021 season, Benintendi saw a decrease in average exit velocity and HardHit%. But enhanced in the 28-year-old's plate approach were fewer out-of-the-zone chases and an improved eye.

Benintendi struck out in roughly 15% of his 521 trips to the plate, marking what was nearly a 3% decrease in punch outs. Consequently, the lefty improved his walk rate with also a 3% increase from 2021.

The Astros already have reported interest in Benintendi, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. And if Houston reaches an agreement with the corner outfielder, the lineup could flash versatility with Benintendi playing left field and Yordan Álvarez as the designated hitter.

While Álvarez is likely to see an increase in playing time in left field this season, Benintendi can flex into the designated hitter role too in manager Dusty Baker's starting nine.

But as Benintendi's plate approach improved so did his defense. According to Baseball Savant, the lefty outfielder ranked 65th percentile in Outs Above Average, 61st percentile in outfielder jump and 50th in arm strength — all refined from the previous sample in which he earned a Gold Glove Award.

Benintendi doesn't fit a left-handed, slugger mold the Astros have stated their preference for, but his bat isn't a weakness in his overall play. While it may not behoove Houston to write in Benintendi for half of the season as the designated hitter, the lefty is still worth consideration this offseason.

And with an estimated $35 million left — which factors in José Abreu's contract — for the Astros to spend to stay under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, Benintendi fits into Houston's equation of retooling for another postseason run.

