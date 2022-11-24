Astros Free Agent Target: Corey Dickerson

It's that time of the year where speculation of who will and who won't sign with a particular MLB team is in full swing. But, it is worth taking a leveled look at who the Houston Astros could reasonably pursue.

Two big areas on the roster that must be addressed are first base and the corner outfield position. Today, we are taking a look at the latter. Yes, a guy like Aaron Judge is available, but is he reasonable? We think not.

One player who does fit that bill though is Corey Dickerson.

For starters, he is a left-handed hitter, which is something the Astros need in order to diversify their lineup. Secondly, he plays competent defense in left field, which is important as he will need to spend about 60% of the time out there in order to allow Yordan Álvarez the opportunity to DH.

Álvarez is important to point out, as the signing of a guy like Dickerson isn't necessarily about adding his bat or defense to the lineup, but more about keeping Álvarez's in it. Álvarez cannot be expected to play over 1200 innings in left field, his defense and likelihood for injury would be fully exposed.

Finally, Dickerson would likely come pretty cheap. He had an abysmal start to the 2022 MLB season with the St. Louis Cardinals, but rebounded nicely at the end to finish with a .267/.300/.399 slashline.

At 33 years old, Dickerson will probably be looking for something in the range of his 2022 deal which saw him make $5 million. He would come cheaper than some higher-profile type guys and after 10 seasons in the MLB and a career .801 OPS, you know exactly what you're buying.

For the ever-financially conscious Houston Astros, Dickerson seems like the perfect, yet not flashy, fit.

