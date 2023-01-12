Houston Astros star rookie Jeremy Peña had an amazing season capped with a World Series championship and MVP award. We take a look back on his season.

When Carlos Correa departed the Houston Astros in free agency following the 2021 MLB season, plenty of questions arose about how the Astros lineup and roster would perform.

Fortunately, the franchise didn't have to answer those questions thanks to rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña.

From the very start, Peña proved he was the real deal. Slashing .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs in 136 games this past season, Peña immediately filled the void that Correa left.

And while he was fairly productive at the plate, his defense was arguably better as he won his first Gold Glove award at the shortstop position. As a rookie.

It doesn't get better, right?

But it does.

Following an amazing postseason run in which Peña played a massive part in bringing a second World Series title to Houston, he also won the World Series MVP award.

During the World Series, Peña hit .400 against the Philadelphia Phillies with a home run. Amazing stuff. It was indicative of his entire rookie season.

Any question about the future of the shortstop position in Houston was put to rest this past season. By a rookie no less.

His 2023 MLB season offers much more. His continued growth, development, and experience in the Major Leagues will lead to even more success. How does one outperform a Gold Glove and World Series MVP awards?

Just look towards Peña this upcoming season.

It's going to be special.

