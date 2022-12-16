Astros Season in Review: Kyle Tucker

Next up on Inside the Astros season in review series is Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker. For the first time in his career, Tucker was named to the American League All-Star team and was awarded a Gold Glove for his defensive efforts.

Tucker was always a power hitter, but 2022 saw him turn the corner and blossom into one of the most consistent and potent forces on both sides of the ball.

Over the course of 544 at-bats and 150 games, Tucker slashed .257/.330/.478 with 30 home runs. The left-handed hitter played a key role in the lineup, not just in being one of the few left-handers, but his production helped propel the Astros to boasting one of the most vaunted lineups in all of baseball.

That same lineup that Tucker was a key cog of ended up winning the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

During their postseason journey, Tucker did not let up. In both the American League Divisional Series and the World Series, Tucker helped play a pivotal role in seeing the Astros advance.

Tucker became just the fourth player in MLB history to notch three or more hits and two home runs in a single game of the World Series. He accomplished the feat in Game 1 of the World Series in a contest that saw the Phillies come back from a 5-0 deficit.

The Florida-native is a rare combination of one part elite hitter and one part elite defender, even more impressive when you consider his 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame.

He showcased that all season long and that performance helped his team hoist the Commissioner's Trophy at the end.

Grade: A

