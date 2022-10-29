Astros Should Offer Hensley a Start Over Mancini, Díaz

With an 3-0 count, Aledmys Díaz swung at a slider out of the zone. Runners stood in scoring position with two outs, and the Houston Astros were flirting with the possibility of a walk-off win. But it all came to an end on the next pitch.

Díaz — who didn't see one pitch in the zone in his five-pitch at-bat — grounded out to third base. Pinch hitting for Trey Mancini, Díaz had two opportunities to walk against David Robertson — who was struggling to find the zone.

The Astros lost by one run. A combination of Justin Verlander's collapse and missed opportunities with runners in scoring position were keys to Houston's Game 1 loss, but one sequence could offer further evaluation for who will start at the designated hitter spot for Game 2.

Mancini made his postseason debut in the American League Division Series, and playing in five October games, he's 0-for-16. The righty isn't piecing together effective plate appearances either with six strikeouts and one walk to his name.

Díaz hasn't been much better, slashing 1-for-15 with one double. He's struck out only two times, but the Astros aren't seeing much production from the platoon. And off the bench, manager Dusty Baker wouldn't burn two catchers in one lineup card to get Christian Vázquez in the game. Nor will he start Mauricio Dubón at DH, which leads to another name: David Hensley.

The rookie utilityman came on the scene late this season, joining the roster in August after Houston suffered depth issues following Díaz's injury. And in a small sample of just 16 games, Hensley slashed 10-for-29 with four extra-base hits, five walks and six strikeouts.

The postseason is a different animal, and in October, Hensley has seen the batter's box twice, reaching once on a hit by pitch. Yet at this point, the righty's more-disciplined approach betters Houston's lineup.

Chas McCormick — who has hit out of the eighth spot — should move up in the order in the process, depending on who is starting at catcher in the given scenario. But if the Astros are looking for production out of the designated hitter spot, it won't hurt to start the rookie that reached base 42% of the time in Sugar Land.

