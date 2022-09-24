Houston Astros Social Media Reacts to Team's Slump Against the Orioles
The Houston Astros have just been shout out twice in as many games. That doesn't happen often to a team sitting at 99 wins with 10 games left and while chasing the American League first seed.
It's also a bit curious that it has happened against the Baltimore Orioles who entered the season bound for another "rebuilding" year, but have now found themselves just three games out of a postseason spot.
Naturally, Astros fans did not take kindly to the shutouts and reacted accordingly on social media. Here are a few of the best reactions we saw on Friday evening.
Yeah, neither do we Michael. Hit the ball more maybe? I dunno.
We cannot stress this enough Barry.
Yeah. . . not great.
Love the effort man, but just keep that to yourself next time. Thanks!
Yeah, it's easy to come out as the first seed in the American League. Bit of an overreaction Jerry.
Overall, not terrible reactions! Houston is still in the driver's seat and baseball is a funny, fluky sport. That's what makes it so incredible!
Now here's to not getting shutout for a third time in a row!
