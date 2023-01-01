Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman continues to be a shining light in the Jewish community this holiday season.

Alex Bregman is determined to be a role model for the Jewish community. He proved that about a month after helping the Houston Astros capture their second World Series title since 2017.

On the fourth night of the recent eight-night Hanukkah celebration, Bregman appeared at Houston’s Congregation Beth Yeshurun to help lead the celebration.

“In this position, you have a platform and you’re able to reach a lot of people,” Bregman told the Times of Israel. “I want Jewish kids who dream about playing baseball to believe that they can play in the big leagues and live out their dream, too.”

As professional as Bregman continues to be on the field, he’s also just as passionate about his religion and what it represents.

“Growing up, my mom and dad always told me to stand up for what you believe in and to speak up for it,” Bregman told the Times of Israel. “I want to stand up for what is right and stand up against hate. Personally, I think we all need a little more togetherness in the world and need to be kinder to one another.”

The synagogue gave $5,000 to Bregman’s charity, Bregman Cares, which centers on autism awareness, hunger and other local interests.

“This was a really fun night,” Bregman said. “Hopefully, we can win a few more World Series and celebrate more Hanukkahs together.”

In seven seasons with the Astros, Bregman is a .277 hitter with 140 home runs and 490 RBI. He’s one of the biggest reasons why the Astros celebrated two parades. It’s refreshing to see a professional athlete who has earned millions of dollars continue to give back to the community.

