Astros Trade Target: Alek Thomas

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly shopping their outfielders. One of those names, Daulton Varsho, was linked to the Houston Astros, who are in the market for another corner outfielder.

While Varsho is the first name noted, another Diamondback is worth the evaluation: Alek Thomas. Arizona is also listening on trade proposals for the 22-year-old outfielder, who made his Major League debut this season.

Playing in 113 games in his rookie season, Thomas slashed .231/.275/.344, posting a 76 OPS+ which is 24 points below the league average. His offensive showing wasn't as impressive for a highly touted prospect, but it was also his first go in the Major Leagues.

The lefty clubbed 26 extra-base hits but didn't impress in the advanced analytic categories, ranking below league averages in average exit velocities, HardHit%, Barrel % and chase rate, according to Baseball Savant.

On the defensive front, Thomas started 102 games in center field. He amounted six Defensive Runs Saved, being placed in the 92nd percentile of Outs of Above Average — 13th best among center fielders.

By season's end, Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno, following a .302 OPS in 18 September games. But even for a first season full of struggles, the asking price is high for a 22 year old with untapped potential at the Major League level and team control through 2028.

Chas McCormick posted better defensive and offensive output in his rookie season, but if Houston is in the need for a young, toolsy lefty to join the conversation of outfield options, the club would need to offer up one of its promising arms on the level of Luis García or Bryan Abreu plus more.

