Peña has Been a Hero the Astros Need This Postseason

Jeremy Peña has Been a Hero the Houston Astros Need This Postseason
The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series. Yordan Álvarez has been the subject of all the headlines.
Rightfully so after a walk-off home run in Game 1 and the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Game 2.
But the quiet hero has been Jeremy Peña.
Over the course of their two postseason games this year, Peña has reached base with two outs on three occasions to bring Álvarez to the plate.
Without that tenacity and type of at-bats, Game 1 would have been a loss and the outcome of Game 2 very likely would have been different.
It has been an incredible turnaround for the rookie who struggled at the plate in July and August who held just a .528 OPS in the former. He had an upswing in September that has carried over into the postseason.
Talk about good timing.
Despite news of former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa opting out of his deal with the Minnesota Twins and Peña being compared to him all season, the rookie very well may just cement his name into Houston's history books if continues on his current pace.
