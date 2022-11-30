Skip to main content

José Abreu Is a Great Fit for Minute Maid Park

José Abreu has the skills to thrive in the Houston Astros' home stadium.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Houston Astros came to terms with slugging first baseman José Abreu on a three-year deal. The 2020 AL MVP fills an area of need for the Astros, who received terrible production from Yuli Gurriel, Trey Mancini, and J.J. Matijevic in 2022. Abreu will provide his new team with some much-needed production at first base. 

In return, Houston will provide Abreu with his ideal offensive environment. The right-handed slugger should thrive in the AL West, and, specifically, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros' home stadium isn't a hitters' park. In fact, according to Statcast park factors, it's a slightly pitcher-friendly environment. However, the short porch in left field makes Minute Maid an offensive haven for right-handed power bats. Abreu is a perfect example. 

Abreu hit just 15 home runs in 2022, the lowest total of his career. However, according to Statcast data, he would have hit an extra seven home runs had he taken all his plate appearances at Minute Maid Park. The unique dimensions of the stadium could have padded his stats quite nicely.

What's more, Abreu would have had similar success at most of the other AL West ballparks. He would have hit 24 homers at Globe Life Field, 21 at Angel Stadium, and 19 at T-Mobile Park. The only AL West stadium that would have given him trouble is the Oakland Coliseum, where Statcast estimates he would have hit 14 long balls – one fewer than his actual total. All in all, the AL West should be much kinder to Abreu than his former stamping grounds in the AL Central. 

The Astros finished fourth in baseball last season with 214 home runs. With Abreu in the fold, they'll be hoping to top that number in 2023.

Abreu Is a Great Fit for Minute Maid Park

By Leo Morgenstern
