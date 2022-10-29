The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker

Before the World Series started, it would have been logical to give future-Hall of Famer Dusty Baker the managerial edge over Rob Thomson.

Now that Game 1 is complete, Thomson recaptured that edge.

Plain and simple, Thomson was a better manager than Baker as the Philadelphia Phillies took an unexpected 6-5, 10-inning victory on Friday.

The Houston Astros now look to avoid a 2-0 series deficit on Saturday before the series shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4 and possibly 5 beginning on Monday.

The 73-year-old Baker, considered of the top managers in Major League Baseball history, left Justin Verlander in too long. Sure, it’s subjective.

But once the Phillies cut a 5-0 deficit to 5-3, Verlander looked shaky. His command wasn’t nearly as effective. Instead of going to a rock-solid bullpen, Baker stuck with Verlander and the Phillies ended up tying the game before J.T. Realmuto’s home run in the 10th inning proved to be the game winner.

Verlander is likely headed for the Hall of Fame, but he has struggled in the World Series. Verlander entered Game 1 with an 0-6 record and 5.68 ERA. For some reason, he has never been effective in the World Series.

"Disappointing. My team gave me a five-run lead and I wasn't able to hold it," Verlander told reporters after the game. "I feel really confident that 99 percent of the time that I'm able to hold that lead and unfortunately today I wasn't."

Baker waited too long.

It’s the World Series. Every pitch matters.

Thomson called on Ranger Suárez out of the bullpen like he did in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Thomson called on Edmundo Sosa as a late-inning defensive replacement for Alec Bohm. So of course it was Sosa who gobbled up the final grounder and threw across to Rhys Hoskins to cement the Game 1 win.

David Robertson was also called on to finish the 10th, and it was a struggle. With José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez already out of the game, Thomson had little choice but to hand the ball to Robertson.

Somehow, the Phillies rallied for the win, deflating for the Astros.

Thomson’s moves have worked all postseason, and that continued in the World Series.

Baker can easily be questioned for the Astros giving up a five-run lead. The Astros had been undefeated through the postseason.

Not anymore.

Houston is four wins away from a World Title, Philadelphia si three.

The Phillies manager is a huge reason why.

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!