Are the Recently Released Astros Arbitration Salary Projections Suitable?

Skip to main content
Are the Recently Released Houston Astros Arbitration Salary Projections Suitable?

Are the Recently Released Houston Astros Arbitration Salary Projections Suitable?

New arbitration salary projections have just been released for the Houston Astros by MLB Trade Rumors.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New arbitration salary projections have just been released for the Houston Astros by MLB Trade Rumors.

With the offseason rapidly approaching, financial decisions will have to be made by the Houston Astros, particularly when it comes to their arbitration-eligible players.

Cash flow is always a contentious topic when it comes to the financially savvy Astros, so extending offers to eligible players isn't always a foregone conclusion.

Here are the latest arbitration salary projections according to MLB Trade Rumors:

Phil Maton: $2.5 million

Ryne Stanek: $3.1 million

Framber Valdez: $7.4 million

Josh James: $800k

Kyle Tucker: $5.6 million

Scroll to continue

Read More

José Urquidy: $3.2 million

Cristian Javier: $3.3 million

Blake Taylor: $800k

Mauricio Dubón: $1.2 million

It seems likely Houston will extend offers to every player on this list aside from possibly Josh James. The reliever seems unlikely to make an impact at the Big League level as he exited his seventh rehab appearance with another injury in mid-September.

Highlights include Tucker, Valdez, Urquidy and Stanek, all members of the Astros' core and all locks to be offered new contracts through arbitration.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19177082
Opinions

Are the Recently Released Astros Arbitration Salary Projections Suitable?

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19180931
Game Day

How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16016289
Prospects

Astros Prospect Santana, Blubaugh Earn Player of the Month Honors

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19177458
News

Astros Game Times Set for Games 1 and 2 of ALDS

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19177722
Opinions

Predicting the Astros ALDS Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19177922
News

Astros Pitching Staff, Defense Set New Franchise Record

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18797674
News

Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18559840
News

Seven Astros Farmhands Join Club for Workouts Ahead of ALDS

By Kenny Van Doren